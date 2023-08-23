Sudbury police search for hit-and-run suspect in Copper Cliff

A heavy police presence in the Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff on Tuesday had many residents concerned.

Sudbury police spokesperson Sarah Kaelas told CTV News in an email officers were searching for a male suspect who failed to remain at the scene of a crash.

The two-vehicle collision happened on MR55 at the Power Street intersection shortly after 7 a.m. and one of the drivers involved fled on foot prior to police arriving, Kaelas said.

As a result of the crash, the driver of a mini pickup truck that was involved sustained minimal injuries.

The road was closed for a few hours and police deployed a drone and a canine unit to help with the search for the suspect, who police said is in his 30s.

Ultimately, he was not located.

"There is no threat to public safety," Kaelas said.

No word on the cause of the crash.

This comes less than a week after an assault in the neighbourhood sent one person to hospital. There is no indication that the two incidents are related.