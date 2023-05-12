Sudbury police search for second suspect in Overtime Bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday they are searching for a second suspect believed to be a party to a murder April 21 at Overtime Sports Bar.
Police are looking for Noah Singh, 19, who is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for several offences, including being a party to murder, conspiracy to commit murder, uttering threats, breaching probation and several weapons-related offences.
A 16-year-old suspect has already been charged with murder in the case. He was arrested by Toronto police April 29.
Police believe the pair are behind the murder of Joe Cabigon, 22, who was shot and killed the evening of April 21.
Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Noah Singh is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
-
Toronto declares homelessness emergency, approves changes to warming centre operationsToronto councillors have voted to declare a homelessness emergency in the city and approve changes to when warming centres are activated.
-
'Vicious' assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries in NanaimoThe Nanaimo RCMP are seeking witnesses to a "vicious" assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
-
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officerA Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
-
New area code is coming to TorontoThose moving to Toronto with their sights set on snagging a 647 or 437 area code might only have a limited time to do so, as a new one is being introduced.
-
'I'm a registered nurse with advanced training': Nurse practitioners at St. Mary's General Hospital providing leading care in cardiac centreAs people around the world celebrate International Nurses Day Friday, it’s a reminder of how nursing responsibilities have evolved since the time of Florence Nightingale – the founder of modern nursing. You don’t have to look further than Kitchener’s St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH) to see the expanded roles in practice.
-
'Best time of year’: Why now is a good time for Manitoba to go birdwatchingFor those who are looking to get outside this weekend, it’s one of the best times of the year to go birdwatching.
-
Missing man last seen in Osborne Village in April: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
-
Manitoba reimbursing doctors for licensing feesThe Manitoba government is taking steps to keep doctors in the province by giving them some relief on their licencing fees, but some still believe more needs to be done.
-
3 Drumheller residents charged after investigation results in seizure of drugs, cash, trafficking gearThree Drumheller residents face multiple charges after an investigation by the RCMP led to the seizure of crack, fentanyl, cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.