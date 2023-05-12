Sudbury police search for second suspect in Overtime Bar murder

Greater Sudbury Police said Friday they are searching for a second suspect believed to be a party to a murder April 21 at Overtime Sports Bar.

Police are looking for Noah Singh, 19, who is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for several offences, including being a party to murder, conspiracy to commit murder, uttering threats, breaching probation and several weapons-related offences.

A 16-year-old suspect has already been charged with murder in the case. He was arrested by Toronto police April 29.

Police believe the pair are behind the murder of Joe Cabigon, 22, who was shot and killed the evening of April 21.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Noah Singh is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.