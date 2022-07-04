Sudbury police search for suspect following early morning car chase

One young offender is in custody and police are searching for a second in Sudbury following a car theft July 2.

In a news release Monday, police said they tried to stop a 2015, dark grey, two-door Dodge Challenger at 5 a.m. on Valleyview Road in Val Caron.

"However, the driver of the vehicle drove around the marked police cruiser with its emergency lights activated and accelerated at a high rate of speed, heading West on Valleyview Road," police said.

"While traveling on Valleyview Road, the officers located the vehicle abandoned in a ditch."

Police also noticed two people hiding in a wooded area, who began running as police approached them.

"The officers began a foot pursuit and after a short chase, took one of the individuals into custody," the release said.

"The other individual fled further into the bush and out of sight."

It turns out the car was stolen from an Arnold Street address. A 15-year-old young offender has been charged with car theft, fleeing from police, resisting arrest, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

The youth was released and has a court date of Sept. 7.

"The second individual involved in this incident is still outstanding and we are requesting the public’s assistance in order to identify the person," police said.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-8 inches tall, slim and was wearing a bright orange or red shirt at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.