Sudbury police search for suspect in downtown stabbing
Greater Sudbury Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing near Memorial Park in the afternoon of July 1.
"Information provided was that a man had stabbed another man and fled the scene on foot," police said in a news release Thursday.
The 34-year-old victim was stabbed in the arm and was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
"Additional information provided was that the two men were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of the Tim Horton’s on Cedar Street shortly before the stabbing occurred in Memorial Park," police said. "This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident."
The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2, with a slim build and was wearing a grey zip-up and baseball cap at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information related to this incident or the identity of the involved individual is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
