Sudbury police searching for attempted murder suspect

Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for attempted murder.

In a news release Wednesday, police said they are looking for Illays 'Elliot' Mohamed, who is 28.

He is wanted in connection with a Sept. 14 incident on King Street in the city.

Police were called around 4:30 a.m. to respond to a serious assault at a residence.

"Information provided was that two men had been involved in an altercation inside of the residence and one of the men had sustained serious injuries," police said.

"The man responsible for the attack had fled prior to police arrival."

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 39-year-old man who had sustained multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"Through the investigation, detectives have identified the man believed to be responsible for the attack," police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mohamed for attempted murder, weapons possession and mischief under $5,000.

"This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident as the two individuals are known to each other," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.

None of the charges has been proven in court.