Sudbury police searching for hit-and-run suspect, stolen vehicle

A Sudbury woman was seriously injured after being run over while trying to stop her car from being stolen, police say.

The 35-year-old woman left her 2008 dark grey Honda Accord running in the parking lot while she ran into a Regent Street restaurant to pick up her food order just before 5:40 p.m. Friday, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday morning.

While she was in the restaurant, she saw the female suspect get into her unattended car, licence plate CEVE 349.

When she ran outside to try and stop her car from being stolen, police said she grabbed onto the driver's side mirror, which broke off when the suspect put the vehicle in reverse.

"The woman then put the vehicle into drive and proceeded to run over the community member before continuing on Regent Street towards the Four Corners," police said.

"(The victim) remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition."

Now, police are looking for the female suspect and stolen car.

She is described as:

Five-foot-four inches tall

Thin build

Dark brown hair, that was in a ponytail at the time of the incident

Last seen wearing a white sweater, black pants with white markings, a black hat and black and white running shoes

"Anyone with information related to the incident, the identity of the woman responsible for the incident or the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477," police said.