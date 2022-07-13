Sudbury police searching for Junction Creek creep who exposed himself on the trail
Greater Sudbury Police are warning the public about a suspect who has been seen exposing and touching himself along Junction Creek.
In a news release Wednesday, police said the incidents occurred along the creek's walking path between Martindale Road, Regent Street and Kelly Lake Road on July 2 and July 12.
"Information provided is that a young man has been seen exposing and inappropriately touching himself along the path on two separate occasions by two individuals," police said.
"He is described as being a white man in his late teens to early 20s with a slim build and of average height. He is described as having short brown hair and is clean shaven."
Anyone who has experienced a similar incident or who has information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
While the suspect has not been aggressive, police said it's a good idea to walk with a partner, especially at night.
"Tell somewhere where you are going and when you’re expected to return, always carry a cellphone and if you feel you are in danger or threatened by someone, call police immediately," the release said.
