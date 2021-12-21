Sudbury police searching for man convicted of attempted murder
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
The man convicted of attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in downtown Sudbury last year has skipped bail and is on the loose, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Currently out on bail, 39-year-old Jonathan Cushing was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to a serious assault in the Cedar Street area that happened on Oct. 18, 2020, police said.
"Jonathan was supposed to surrender himself on Dec. 9, 2021, however, he failed to do so," police said.
Police are asking for the public's help finding him.
Anyone with information about Cushing's whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
-
From treatment to mental health toll, studies reveal women are disproportionally effected by COVID-19 pandemicTwo separate studies are revealing the toll the pandemic is having on women’s health including a treatment for COVID-19 that may only benefit men.
-
Saline given instead of vaccine to some at St. Thomas mass vaccination siteSouthwestern Public Health officials say some people who believe they received a COVID-19 vaccine may have actually been given saline solution.
-
All I want for Christmas is a booster shot, rapid test kit and PCR appointmentWith Dec. 25 just days away, it's not gifts that are top of mind for many Ontarians. Their wish list consists of a booster appointment, followed by PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests.
-
Woman acting as child's guardian charged with sexual assault, procurement: Winnipeg policeA 32-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing sexual assault, sexual interference and procurement-related charges involving a youth who was under her guardianship.
-
Charges dropped against Durham, Ont. men claiming police brutalityA father and son from West Grey claiming they were victims of police brutality, have had all charges against them dropped.
-
Sask. adds 17 Omicron infections, 67 new COVID-19 casesSaskatchewan confirmed 17 more Omicron variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 82.
-
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted kids and parents? Sask. researchers are finding outNew federal funding has been given to the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) for pandemic-related research — including a project looking into youth and parents' mental health
-
Gas-like smell, but no appreciable readings near Wheatley explosion siteThe Municipality of Chatham-Kent is informing the public that even though a gas-like smell has been detected near the site of the Wheatley explosion, there are no appreciable readings.
-
Omicron over the holidays: Sask. releases modeling, public health recommendationsSaskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says the province is not seeing “widespread community transmission” of Omicron, yet. However, he says it is only a matter of time before it becomes the dominant strain.