Sudbury police searching for man convicted of attempted murder

The man convicted of attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in downtown Sudbury last year has skipped bail and is on the loose, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Currently out on bail, 39-year-old Jonathan Cushing was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to a serious assault in the Cedar Street area that happened on Oct. 18, 2020, police said.

"Jonathan was supposed to surrender himself on Dec. 9, 2021, however, he failed to do so," police said.

Police are asking for the public's help finding him.

Anyone with information about Cushing's whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.