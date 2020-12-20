Police in Sudbury say that they are investigating a reported robbery in the city's west end.

Sudbury police said on twitter that there was a heavy police presence on Kathleen Street at Bessie Avenue, around 9 p.m.

According to police, it took place at the Subway location on Kathleen Street.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE in the area of Kathleen Street at Bessie Ave for a reported Robbery. A K9 track is being conducted. Please remain away from the area.

According to the tweet, a K-9 track was conducted.

Police said they are looking for a white male with a medium build, weighing approximately 180 to 200 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, grey sneakers and a black and red bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS or online.