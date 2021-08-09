Sudbury police searching for suspect in home invasion and stabbing

Two men were sent to Sudbury's hospital, one with a serious stab wound, after a suspected home invasion on Sunday morning and police say the suspect is on the loose.

Police were called to a home on Ontario Street in the city's west end around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday after a man broke in and assaulted the two men inside, police told CTV News in an email.

"Officers arrived on scene and located a 34-year-old man who had sustained what is believed to be a serious stab wound. A second man, a 31-year-old man was also located inside that residence with a minor injury as a result of the altercation. Both men were transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services," Kaitlyn Dunn, a spokesperson for Greater Sudbury Police Service, told CTV News.

She said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. He is described as a white male with medium-length brown hair.

"Detectives have been canvassing the area for information along with any video surveillance footage in the area," Dunn said. "This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident and we do not believe there to be any risk to the general public."

She said is it unknown whether the victims and suspect are known to each other.

Police have cordoned off the home and are waiting for a search warrant.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

Dunn said the 34-year-old man is in stable condition.