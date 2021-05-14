Sudbury police searching for suspect who robbed Kathleen Street store using a needle

Greater Sudbury Police are searching for a male suspect who robbed a convenience store on Kathleen Street on Thursday evening.

Police said they received the call around 10:35 p.m.

"The man entered the store, displayed what was described as a needle, threatened the employee and stole cigarettes, as well as other items, before fleeing on foot," police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email Friday.

"There were no injuries reported. The man has not been located at this time."

Police conducted a K-9 track of the area, but failed to locate the suspect. He is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6 inches tall, with a slim build and short black hair. He was wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.