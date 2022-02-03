Sudbury police searching for truck in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Sudbury police are still looking for the Dogde Ram pickup truck that hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Walford Road and Ramsey View Court and have released photos of the vehicle.

The deadly hit-and-run happened around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 1.

"The truck sustained significant damage to the front grill that is described as a black honeycomb pattern," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

"The driver of the truck fled the scene in the vehicle without stopping to assist the pedestrian who later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital."

Police will not be releasing the name of the victim, a 36-year-old woman, at the family's request.

"Our traffic management unit continues to investigate the collision and anyone with video surveillance footage in the area or anyone with a dash camera that may have been in the area of Regent Street/Walford Road around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022, is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171," police said.

"Although investigators are actively following leads, we encourage the driver responsible to come forward."