Sudbury police seek info about suspicious Garson fire
Greater Sudbury Police are hoping the public can provide them with information on a recent fire in Garson that has been deemed suspicious.
Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 13 to a residential building on Orell Street.
“Information provided was that City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services had attended the scene and firefighters determined the fire to be suspicious,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
“Prior to the residents being alerted to the fire by the fire alarms inside the residence, an unknown suspicious person dressed in dark clothing was seen in the vicinity of the building.”
While the building was damaged, no one was injured as a result of the fire.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sudbury police at 705-675-9171, ext. 6638, or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
