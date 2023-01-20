Sudbury police seek suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run

Sudbury police are looking for the driver of a dark-coloured SUV involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run downtown Thursday evening.

A 44-year-old was crossing the intersection of Paris Street and Cedar Street around 5:25 p.m. when the person was hit by a vehicle heading north on Paris toward Lloyd Street, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Friday.

The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who was driving in the area and may have dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171," police said.

Neither the make, model nor exact vehicle colour has been provided by police.

On Sunday night, a 59-year-old female pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car just a few blocks away on Brady Street.