Sudbury police seek suspect in U-Haul hit-and-run

Greater Sudbury Police have gone public with their search for a suspect wanted in a Sept. 17 incident that left a woman with serious injuries.

In a news release Thursday, police said they are trying to locate Cole Johnson-Whitfield, 23, in connection with an incident on Nesbitt Drive in Sudbury.

"Information received was that a verbal dispute had ensued and that an individual may have been injured after being struck by a U-Haul truck," police said in the release.

"Upon arrival, police located a woman with serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being pinned between the U-Haul cube van and a cement pillar."

The driver fled before police arrived, abandoning the U-Haul at the scene.

"The woman was immediately transported to Health Sciences North to be treated for her injuries and remains in hospital in stable condition," police said.

Johnson-Whitfield, the suspect in the case, has apparently fled the city, police said.

"His whereabouts are currently unknown," the release said.

He is wanted on charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to stop at an accident, failing to comply with a release order, breach of probation and three counts of driving while prohibited.

Cole is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 inches tall, 140 pounds with long brown hair past his shoulders, brown eyes and a tattoo of an angel with roses on the right side of his neck.

A 33-year-old woman has also been charged in connection with the case and is accused of helping the suspect commit the offence and flee the scene. She is also charged with obstructing police.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the traffic management unit at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers online.