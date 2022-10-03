Sudbury police seek witness to fatal Barrydowne collision Sept. 13

Greater Sudbury Police are hoping to find the person who was almost another victim of a fatal collision Sept. 13 at the corner of Barrydowne Road and Lasalle Boulevard.

"Investigators have determined that a third pedestrian was nearly struck by the vehicle involved in the incident," police said in a news release Monday.

"This individual was walking close to the 31-year-old man who was seriously injured, however this individual was not struck by the vehicle and left the scene prior to police arrival."

A 23-year-old woman died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle and a 31-year-old man received serious injuries.

Police initially believed only two people were involved, but video footage of the incident shows a third person who apparently escaped injury.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.