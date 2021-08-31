Sudbury police seize almost $218K in cocaine and fentanyl
Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday they have arrested several suspects, seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine worth almost $218,000, as well as a handgun and cash.
The drug enforcement unit, working with units from the Ontario Provincial Police and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario, began multiple investigations in June of this year "intended to disrupt drug trafficking operations entering and operating within the City of Greater Sudbury," police said in a news release.
One of the investigations identified a group of individuals trafficking illegal drugs. On Aug. 28, search warrants were executed at an address on Martindale Road and Murray Street, uncovering drugs, a 40-calibre handgun and $24,140 in cash.
Six people charged
Six people have been charged, including a 32-year-old from Barrie, a 31-year-old from Scarborough, a 29-year-old from Greater Sudbury and 27-year-old, also from Greater Sudbury.
Two 17-year-olds from the Greater Toronto Area were also charged.
They face a host of charges, including trafficking, firearms and possession of property obtained by crime.
The adults charged in the case will appear in bail court Wednesday.
