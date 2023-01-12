Sudbury police seize handguns, rifle, $540K in drugs, three men charged

Greater Sudbury Police seized more than $540,000 in cocaine and fentanyl this week after it received reports that three southern Ontario men were in the city to sell the illicit substances.

Working with the Ontario Provincial Police’s organized crime unit, criminal investigators from Sudbury conducted a high-risk vehicle stop 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

“The three men in the car were taken into custody without incident,” police said in a news release Thursday.

A search of the suspects uncovered a handgun, 44 grams of cocaine and 132 grams of fentanyl.

Police then got a search warrant for a residence on Armstrong Street and found a large cache of drugs -- 1.2 kilograms of coke and more than 903 grams of fentanyl – as well as another handgun, a sawed-off rifle and $10,000 in cash.

Three southern Ontario men, ages 20, 23 and 26, have been charged with about a dozen firearm and drug offences, including tampering with serial numbers, as well as possession of property obtained by crime and drug trafficking.

One of the suspects has been a wanted man since 2020, when he fled bail while facing charges including attempted murder, firearms offences and trafficking.

All three men were held in custody overnight in Sudbury and were scheduled to appear in bail court Thursday.