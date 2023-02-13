Sudbury police seize loaded gun, arrest two from Windsor

Two 33-year-old men from Windsor, Ont., have been charged with firearm-related offences after an altercation in downtown Sudbury near the arena Saturday night.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of Elgin Street and Grey Street around 10:45 p.m. Feb. 11, Sudbury police said in a news release Monday.

"Information provided was that two men had approached another individual and one of the men had pulled out a knife," police said.

The two accused were trying to leave in a vehicle when they were stopped by officers.

Due to signs of impairment, police tried to give the driver a breathalyzer, but he refused and was arrested for failing to comply with a demand.

"While searching police databases, officers determined that the man was also breaching a release order and he was a suspended driver," police said.

"Upon searching the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun."

Both men are charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon.

They were held in custody overnight and were scheduled to attend court Sunday to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.