Sudbury police seize loaded handgun, $56K in cocaine in early morning raid
Acting on a tip from a provincial task force, Greater Sudbury Police raided a residence on Galaxy Court on Oct. 11, seizing a loaded gun and illegal drugs.
The tip came from the provincial Guns and Gangs Task Force. In a news release Wednesday, police said it "focuses on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security and wellness of northern Ontario communities."
"The task force received information that individuals from southern Ontario were trafficking illicit substances in Greater Sudbury," the release said.
The search warrant for the Galaxy Court residence was executed at 5:10 a.m.
"Detectives located and seized a loaded handgun, $56,500 worth of what is believed to be cocaine and over $1,100 in cash."
Three people from southern Ontario, ages 16, 24 and 27, and a 44-year-old from Sudbury, were all arrested.
They have been charged with weapons and drug offences, including trafficking and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.
All four individuals were held in custody before bail court Wednesday in Sudbury.
-
Affordable housing becoming prevalent topic in Ottawa Valley electionsThe Ottawa Valley Affordable Housing Alliance (OVAHA) is making affordable housing and homelessness a key issue ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.
-
Catalytic converter thefts complicating ongoing auto parts shortageThe ongoing parts shortage hitting the auto industry is becoming more complicated due to thieves who are going after key parts of cars like catalytic converters.
-
Stamps defensive linemen Shawn Lemon continues to drop quarterbacksShawn Lemon has been around the CFL for a long time and like fine wine, cheese, trees and Tom Brady, he's getting better.
-
Waterloo's outgoing mayor looks ahead to challenges for next councilIt’s almost the end of the line for Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky.
-
Northern comedians react to beer throwing incident in viral social media videoA social media video showing a comedian dealing with a beer can thrown at her has gone viral – and the comedian is drawing praise for the way she handled things.
-
Costs for third bridge in Lethbridge surge past estimatesA new report on a proposal to build a new bridge over the Old Man River in Lethbridge suggests the project will cost taxpayers much more than earlier estimates.
-
Should you co-sign a loan? What you need to know before you doAfter years of historic low interest rates the Bank of Canada has been steadily raising rates with another hike possible on Oct. 26, 2022. It’s putting more pressure on some borrowers who are rejected for loans to seek the help of a co-signer so they can be approved.
-
Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre following fightAn inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre died on Wednesday morning following a fight with another inmate.
-
'New' Fugitive Slave Chapel nearly readyThe concrete foundation has been poured at Fanshawe Pioneer Village and will soon be ready to welcome the Fugitive Slave Chapel. The chapel seemed doomed a few years ago after fundraising efforts to restore the chapel fell short. But, when that campaign didn’t materialize, that idea of moving the chapel to Fanshawe Pioneer Village began.