Sudbury police seize loaded handgun, $56K in cocaine in early morning raid

Acting on a tip from a provincial task force, Greater Sudbury Police raided a residence on Galaxy Court on Oct. 11, seizing a loaded gun and illegal drugs.

The tip came from the provincial Guns and Gangs Task Force. In a news release Wednesday, police said it "focuses on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security and wellness of northern Ontario communities."

"The task force received information that individuals from southern Ontario were trafficking illicit substances in Greater Sudbury," the release said.

The search warrant for the Galaxy Court residence was executed at 5:10 a.m.

"Detectives located and seized a loaded handgun, $56,500 worth of what is believed to be cocaine and over $1,100 in cash."

Three people from southern Ontario, ages 16, 24 and 27, and a 44-year-old from Sudbury, were all arrested.

They have been charged with weapons and drug offences, including trafficking and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

All four individuals were held in custody before bail court Wednesday in Sudbury.