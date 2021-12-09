Sudbury police seize nearly $180K in drugs, arrest southern Ont. man

A suspected drug dealer from southern Ontario has been arrested by Sudbury police and nearly $180K in drugs were seized during a raid of a West End home Wednesday.

Sudbury's Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation following a tip that a man was selling fentanyl in the city's downtown and west end areas, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

On Dec. 8 around 11:50 a.m., police arrested the 28-year-old man from Brampton as he was leaving a home on Brodie Street. Officers who searched him allegedly found suspected fentanyl, the release said.

Following a raid of the home, police seized:

9 mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with a prohibited magazine,

Bullet-proof vest,

218 grams of fentanyl, worth $87,208

817.5 grams of methamphetamine, worth $81,751

109.5 grams of cocaine, worth $10,958

$450 cash

Various suspected drug lab equipment

Police have charged the accused with several drug trafficking and firearm-related crimes along with having property obtained by crime and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in bail court Dec. 9.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.