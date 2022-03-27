Sudbury police seize weapons, charge man in armed standoff

Sudbury police have seized a cache of weapons, including a semi-automatic rifle, and arrested a 35-year-old man in an intimate partner violence-related incident Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Spruce Street in the Little Britain area of Greater Sudbury shortly after 7 p.m. March 27 about a man in emotional distress, Sudbury police said in a news release.

"Information provided was that the man had attended the residence and had been in an altercation with a person inside the home. Additional information provided was that he was in possession of a firearm, as well as, a conducted energy weapon. The person involved in the altercation had fled the home prior to calling police, leaving the man alone inside the residence," police said.

The Emergency Response Unit was able to communicate with the man inside the home and de-escalate the situation to where the man eventually surrendered himself to police and was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the home revealed "a semi-automatic rifle, two full magazines, a substantial amount of ammunition, two conducted energy weapons, a baton and brass knuckles," police said.

The accused has been charged with mischief, unauthorized possession of a weapon and firearm, two counts of assault and assault with a weapon.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

