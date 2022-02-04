Sudbury police sending 25 officers to Ottawa protest

Due to the ongoing protest on Parliament Hill, the Ottawa Police Service has requested help from other agencies across the province and Sudbury police are answering the call.

Additional help with public order maintenance in the nation's capitol has been requested, Greater Sudbury Police Service spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email Friday morning.

"After assessing our operational resources, 25 officers will be leaving Sudbury (Friday) and will be in Ottawa for the weekend in order to relieve officers that are currently on the ground," Dunn said.

"The majority of the officers that we are sending are off-duty and we have ensured that we have sufficient resources available here in Greater Sudbury throughout the weekend."

The Sudbury officers are trained in public order maintenance and crowd management, she added.

This comes as the 'Freedom Convoy' reaches its seventh day in downtown Ottawa. The protest is about ending all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

Sudbury officers will be under the direction of the Ottawa Police Service incident command team.

Timmins Police Service has not recevied any requests for assistance with the ongoing Ottawa protest spokesperson Marc Depatie told CTV News in an email.

"The North Bay Police Service is not sending officers to Ottawa," spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News in an email.

"We support the work of the Ottawa Police Service and will review any requests for support that we receive."

With files from Molly Frommer, CTV News Sudbury videojournalist