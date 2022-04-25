Sudbury police: Street-racing truck had stolen motorcycle in the back

Two drivers on Barrydowne Road this weekend picked a bad time to race.

Greater Sudbury Police said the two trucks began racing after a light changed, and were quickly arrested near the intersection at Westmount Avenue.

"And they're off … the road, we mean," police tweeted Monday.

Both drivers have been charged with street racing, emitting excessive smoke and having an unfit vehicle.

One of the drivers also had a stolen motorcycle in the box of the truck, police said.