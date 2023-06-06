Sudbury police swear in second female deputy chief

Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) added a new member to its senior team Monday, a second female deputy chief.

Natalie Hiltz was sworn in at Tom Davies Square.

"It's absolutely a momentous occasion," Hiltz said.

"I'm excited to live in Greater Sudbury and be the fabric of the community."

She will be working alongside the other deputy chief, Sara Cunningham, who has been in her role for two years.

Hiltz was formerly an inspector with Peel Regional Police, bringing 28 years of policing experience to the team.

Al Sizer, chair of the GSPS board and Ward 8 city Counc., said Hiltz's experience and energy made her stand out from other candidates.

"It was the expertise she showed in data-driven evidence and evidentiary policing," Sizer said. "Something that is coming into the field more and more and she has vast experience in that area."

The board decided to hire a second deputy chief after Chief Administrative Officer Sharon Baiden announced her retirement earlier this year.

Cunningham said having another female in a leadership role sends a positive message to young women and girls.

"It's important to future female leaders, women in policing," Cunningham said.

"We continue to try to advocate for more women in policing, so I think this is a great outlook for GSPS."

Hiltz said over the next few weeks, she plans on engraining herself in the community.

"I hope to bring a wealth of networks and knowledge to build on what amazing work is happening at the Greater Sudbury police Service and the Greater Sudbury area," she said.

Hiltz is the third female to hold the position with GSPS. The first was Sheilah Weber in 2018.