Sudbury police take man into custody following standoff in the west end

Members the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) took a man into custody “without incident” following a standoff on Morrison Avenue that started Saturday evening, police said in tweet.

“Incident safely concluded,” the tweet reads.

“No further threat to public safety.”

Police first advised of an “isolated” incident “contained to the area” shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, asking the public to avoid the area.

GSPS then referred to the event as a disturbance on Morrison St at about 7:15 p.m.

“Disturbance call on Morrison Street resulted in a male barricading himself,” said police.

“Negotiations continue.”

Police continued to request the public remain away from the scene until the situation was brought to a conclusion.

This was the second incident in the city’s west end in the last 24 hours, it followed a weapons complaint early Saturday morning on Whittaker Street.

