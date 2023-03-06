Sudbury police undergo training on sexual assault survivor trauma

"The Power of Believing" is the theme of a sexual assault awareness conference in Sudbury hosted by the Greater Sudbury Police Service on Monday.

The conference brought together front-line officers, detectives and community partners and provided training on topics like trauma-informed interviewing and recognizing and knowing the signs of trauma. Both officers and trainers said sexual assault investigations can be complex and are now more victim-centred.

"This training is important. We know that sexual assaults are very much under-reported and we need the community to know that we are there, we are going to believe them, we are going to investigate the matter seriously," Det. Const. Stephanie Rainville of Greater Sudbury Police Service said.

"Officers now are very much trauma-informed when it comes to interviewing."

Mark Heyes of Ontario Police College said investigators need to understand how trauma affects people.

"How trauma can affect an individual when they do come in to speak with us and we look at it from that lens knowing and recognizing the signs of trauma," Heyes said.

Over 100 people took part in the conference including police officers with the Greater Sudbury Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and several community partners who work with sexual assault survivors.

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

24-hour crisis line: 1-416-597-8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-833-900-1010

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: 1-844-750-1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.