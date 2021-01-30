In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Sudbury police said the tactical unit and crisis negotiators are currently on St. Laurent Street in Chelmsford “attempting to deescalate a serious situation” but that there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Police are not releasing specific details but later confirmed they have engaged the assistance mental health partners in the community. Emergency crews are also on scene.

