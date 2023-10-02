Sudbury police use surveillance video to catch trio of mugging suspects

A violent attack on man lying on the ground in a downtown Sudbury underpass tunnel was captured on surveillance video and police are looking for the third suspect who fled.

Police received a call at 8:42 p.m. Oct. 1 about a disturbance in the area of Riverside Drive and Elgin Street, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday.

"Information provided was that a group of individuals were heard yelling and that a significant amount of blood was observed on the ground in the area," police said.

"Upon arrival, police immediately reviewed Lions Eye in the Sky (Closed Circuit Television monitoring program) footage which had captured the incident."

The video showed three men approaching a man lying on the ground in the tunnel under the train tracks and then beating him up.

"Through the course of the assault, the suspects were observed rummaging through the victim’s pockets and possessions," police said.

"The victim in this matter was located by patrol operations officers and received medical attention from City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening."

Officers were able to quickly identify the three suspects and arrested two of them in a nearby area shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The 25-year-old man from Mississauga and 20-year-old man from Greater Sudbury are both charged with robbery with violence. The younger of the two is also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

They were held overnight and were scheduled to appear in weekend and statutory holiday court Monday.

A 20-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been identified as the third suspect, who is still at large.

"Officers have applied for an arrest warrant for the man and once the information has been sworn to through the court process, an update will be provided," police said.

The attack is believed to be a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.