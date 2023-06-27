Sudbury police walk to raise awareness about PTSD

Community members, police officers and city officials gathered in downtown Sudbury on Tuesday to bring awareness to post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service hosted the Blue Balance Wellness PTSD Awareness Walk.

The walk kicked off along Notre Dame Avenue, headed downtown and ended at Tom Davis Square.

It was a walk for a somber cause: PTSD affects around 70,000 of members of emergency services in Canada.

Greater Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pederson said first responders are at much higher risk than everyone else.

“It’s actually double the rate than any other person in their career,” Pedersen said.

“And that’s the ones that we know about,” said Det. Const. Ryan Hutton.

“Honestly I think it’s much higher. You can’t be a police officer and not have some symptom of PTSD.”

There was a message of hope, with increasing awareness and breaking the stigmas around mental health. Hutton said it starts with conversations and storytelling.

“Stories shared, having similar experiences shared, is when you go, ‘oh man I’m going through that’ or ‘that’s happened to me too, I’m not the only one,’” he said.

“All people, all ranks all positions in the organizations and I just know it impacts us all,” said Pederson.

Hutton said it is about building a community of support and drawing strength from your colleagues.

“(You) hope that someone hears what you’re going through and sees that you’ve made it through,” he said.

“Hopefully (they) then come and talk to you and ask you how you did it or reaches out to a professional to help them get through it.”