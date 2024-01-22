Sudbury police want to add bail enforcement team

The Greater Sudbury Police Service wants to add a bail enforcement team, thanks to nearly $1 million in funding from the Ontario government.

Deputy Chief Natalie Hiltz said the goal is to prevent violent offenders from being released from jail and ensure everyone who is on bail follows the rules.

"What we're finding is that there are people … who are out, who are charged with violent offences and released on bail, and once they're out on bail waiting to appear in court, they're committing additional, serious, violent crimes," Hiltz said.

Police received word in December that they had been approved for $964, 250 over three years from the $24 million Ontario Bail Compliance and Warrant Application Grant.

Police will hire a bail compliance officer and two officers from the Criminal Investigations Unit. Across the province, police will be able to use new technology for bail compliance monitoring. Additionally, police will work alongside a designated Crown attorney for bail cases.

Hiltz said the goal is to ensure offenders are held accountable.

"What we’re trying to do is make our offenders accountable and hold offenders accountable, keep offenders off our streets and keep our communities safe," she said.

Hiltz said, while plans are preliminary, the hope is to start work on this soon.