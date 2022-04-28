Sudbury police wrap up disturbing child porn investigation involving bestiality

The arrest of a man accused in a months-long Sudbury police investigation into allegations about online sexual abuse material has revealed disturbing charges against three other people.

Members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service's (GSPS) Internet Child Exploitation Unit have wrapped up an investigation that began more than 13 months ago, police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers raided a Greater Sudbury home on March 7, 2021, resulting in a 37-year-old man being charged with accessing and possessing child pornography as well as bestiality and compelling another person to commit bestiality, police spokesperson Sarah Kaelas told CTV News in an email.

Two women have been charged in connection to the case, but Kaelas said police are not releasing their names "in order to protect the identities of the victims."

A 25-year-old woman was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police early on in the investigation.

The charges against her include agreeing to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years old, two counts of making child pornography and distributing child pornography.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested months later in connection to the case and was charged with:

Sexual assault

Making child pornography

Make arrangements to abuse a child

Sexual Interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Sexual exploitation

Bestiality

Last week, a fourth person was arrested in connection to the case, GSPS said in a news release Thursday morning.

The 36-year-old man has been charged with three counts of accessing child pornography and four counts of possessing the online child sexual abuse material, police said.

He was granted bail and is scheduled to appear in court May 25, a court official told CTV News in a phone interview.

When asked why no information was released soon, Kaelas said "due to it being an ongoing investigation and due to the circumstances, information was not released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and the identity of the victims."

A publication ban has been issued in this case.

"Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online. For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns visit cybertip.ca," police said.