Sudbury politician reintroduces bill to change vaping restrictions

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas was at Queen’s Park earlier this month reintroducing a bill designed to change the law around vaping in Ontario.

The New Democrat-led bill, called ‘Vaping is Not For Kids,’ looks to change the legal age to purchase vaping products to 21 and restrict where certain flavours can be sold.

If passed, an individual would have to go to a specialty store for specific flavours.

“The body of evidence is building all the time that vaping has a negative impact on the brain development of youth and lungs and other organs and how quickly young people become addicted to nicotine,” Gélinas said.

The bill has been backed by the Canadian Cancer Society, the Ontario Nurses’ Association, the Lung Health Foundation and others.

The Canadian Vaping Association said it agrees with parts of the bill, primarily limiting access to vaping products to youth.

It said the bill ignores the positive effect vaping has on society, especially on the millions of Canadians looking to quit smoking.

But Gélinas said other countries have implemented similar measures.

“Thirty other countries have banned vaping from their countries altogether and many, many more have done the exact same thing we’re doing now,” she said.

“We are slow, slowly moving towards protecting our kids from vaping but we are trending in the right direction.”

But Darryl Tempest from the Canadian Vaping Association said the bill lacks context.

“It doesn’t show the results that vaping has had on our society, which is driving combustible cigarettes and their usage down,” said Tempest.

He said increased bans and restrictions can have the adverse effect.

“It can lead to increased smoking, which is the exact opposite of what society is trying to do,” he said.

Compared to smoking, Tempest said vaping is much less harmful.

He said the focus should be on enforcement, penalizing those who sell vaping products to underage individuals.

“We should be investing in enforcement initiatives to ensure those who sell it to youth are held accountable with increased jail time and larger fines,” he said.

Tempest also said there should be an emphasis on why youth are turning to vaping, alcohol and cannabis.

He said health organizations like the Canadian Cancer Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation and others, should hold a conference with vaping companies to discuss how they can all work together.