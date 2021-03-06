As it prepares for more COVID-19 restrictions from the province, the City of Greater Sudbury said its implementing restrictions of its own to curb the latest spread.

As of Mon. March 8, the city will enter the 'Red-Control' category of the province's COVID-19 response framework after dozens of cases have been confirmed in the last week alone. The city has released new details on how the new restrictions will impact city services and facilities.

"We have all worked too long and too hard to become complacent now. I cannot stress enough the message that we all need to stay home and leave only for essential purposes," Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in a news release, calling the latest case count numbers 'alarming'. "This is why we are doing everything we can to eliminate opportunities for this virus to spread, and in consultation with Dr. Penny Sutcliffe are implementing the additional closures of municipal services and facilities."

As of Monday March 8, the following will be closed to the public:

Indoor Pools

Indoor Arenas

Indoor Fitness Centres

Field Houses

Parks, playgrounds and open spaces for team games or sports

'Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day' on March 13 has been cancelled

Recycling Centre service counter closed

Anyone who had registered for programs or reserved ice time will be contacted for refund options.

Meanwhile, the following facilities and/or services will be open with restrictions in place:

Outdoor neighbourhood rinks

Parks, playgrounds and open spaces for pass-through purposes only

Bell Park Boardwalk, Delki Dozzi track and Fielding Memorial Park for walking

Dog Parks

Adanac and Lively Ski Hills

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres for contactless curbside options

Tom Davies Square (by appointment only)

Landfill sites

GOVA Transit and Hub

