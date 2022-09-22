Sudbury post-secondary students talk about consent

Three post-secondary schools in Sudbury have released a video to raise awareness about the importance of consent.

Students joined with Greater Sudbury Police and Sudbury & Area Victim Services to make and produce the educational video that they hope will help students understand it's OK to say yes, but it's also OK to say no.

The video was a student-led initiative by students, for students.

"I really do hope this video makes a difference," said Avery Morin, the president of the L.U. Student General Association.

"I think that it is a shame that sexual violence is an underreported crime and it should be talked about more. There is a huge stigma around it and I hope this video can educate."

Students from Laurentian University, College Boreal and Cambrian College took part.

"Consent to me means being safe and having the ability to say no," said Thomas Breuls, a Cambrian College student.

"Where you don't actually have to feel pressure to say yes."

In the lead-up to shooting the video, students took part in focus groups asking questions around consent and what it means.

"It is important because you can't exercise consent if you don't know what it means," said Stephanie Harris, who works in the equity, diversity and human rights office at Laurentian University.

"People have a very nuanced understanding of what consent means. So being clear about what it means, telling people exactly what it means just helps them make a better decision in a relationship."

The video was also a collaboration with Greater Sudbury Police and Sudbury and Area Victim Services.

"It really is about individuals respecting each other understanding boundaries making sure you are moving forward together. And then the legality of consent and that you are breaking the law if you don't have consent," said Chief Paul Pedersen, of the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

The video was funded by the Ontario government through the Proceeds of Crime Front-line Policing Grant.