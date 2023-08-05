Sudbury Poutine Fest returns

Good food is on the agenda this weekend in Greater Sudbury as Poutine Fest returns to Bell Park.

The Canadian classic is on the menu and the star of the show during the annual three day festival.

Enjoy all the gravy and cheese you could hope for and more until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We have all different kinds of food and drink vendors here bring you squeaky cheese, cheese curds, fresh cheese, melted cheese, anything you can put on poutine we got it,” said event organizer Kelsey Cutinello.

The festival features live music throughout the three days.

“We have live entertainment all weekend and we have the AC/DC show this evening. It is a free concert and it runs until 10 p.m,”

“Tomorrow on Sunday it runs until 6 p.m.”

Admission and parking are free for the event – including all of the live entertainment at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre.

“However, we are raising money for charities, organizations and causes,” said organizers.

“Please look for our Donations tent in order to give a little and help out a great cause.”

Partial proceeds from the festival will also be donated to local charities.

The event also features a fully licensed beer garden and a vendor village with booths hosted by Cambrian College, CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind), Costco and more.

The public is asked not to bring outside food & drink, lawn chair, beach umbrellas or coolers.

In previous years more than 25,000 poutines have been sold at the event.

For more information on the festival, visit their Facebook page.