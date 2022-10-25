Sudbury powerlifter to compete at Special Olympics World Games in 2023

Sudbury powerlifter Josee Seguin will represent Canada at the Special Olympics World Games in 2023.

Seguin, who lives with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and a vision impairment, has competed on an international level before.

In fact, she brought home multiple medals three years ago.

“Back in 2019, I went to the world games in Dubai and I brought home four golds and one silver,” she said.

Seguin says she was thrilled to be heading back to the Olympics for a second time.

“It’s exciting because it’s different people, different teammates,” she said.

Seguin has competed in swimming and made the transition to powerlifting. Currently, her personal best for deadlifting is 298 pounds.

She encourages other women to try different sports.

“Don’t be scared to go and try a non-female sport,” Sequin said.

“You don’t know what’s going to come out of it. Just go out and try other sports.”

She also works a full-time job in long-term care while training. While the long hours can be challenging, she said sometimes, you have to dig down deep if lacking motivation.

“Just get up and go and get moving and then you feel better afterwards,” she said.

Emily Armstrong, Seguin’s coach for the past two years and a competitive powerlifter herself, said she enjoys teaching others.

While Seguin makes powerlifting look easy, Armstrong said the fact Seguin made the team for a second time is admirable.

“You’re competing against every other person that ever wants to do it,” Armstrong said.

AT THE TOP OF YOUR GAME

“So you have to be at the top of your game and as it’s an individual sport, you can’t rely on your fellow athletes or teammates to be able to make the team. You have to work hard to be able to do it yourself.”

Armstrong said Seguin was off during the summer due to an injury and recently returned to the gym to prepare for Berlin in June.

She said a nutrition plan and gradually increasing weights will help Seguin surpass her goals.

“We’re starting again with basic foundations of lifting. Squatting, benching, deadlifting two to three times a week. Progress so that she’s lifting heavier, but not burning out,” Armstrong said.

It’s the Olympian’s dedication that sets her apart from other athletes.

“She tends to put in the extra effort and is always making sure she’s doing the right thing to stay healthy, stay on track and she’s always ready to pursue new goals and she’s always ready to try new things,” Armstrong said.

As for what’s next, Seguin said she wants to see how things go in Berlin before deciding if she will continue to compete.