Sudbury property taxes going up 4.6%, city budget totals $708M

City council in Greater Sudbury approved its 2023 municipal budget Thursday, the first under new Mayor Paul Lefebvre.

Property taxes are increasing by 4.6 per cent, which the city said represents and extra $12.81 a month for owners of a house valued at $230,000.

The total operating budget is $708 million, which includes $72.7 million for police, $9.3 million for the Greater Sudbury Public Library and $8.1 million for Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

“Approximately 47 per cent of the operating budget is funded by property taxes, while the remainder comes from provincial and federal governments, grants and subsidies, user fees and other revenues,” the city said in a news release.

Other highlights include $47.8 million in road maintenance and renewal including snow plowing, pothole patching, storm sewer maintenance, streetlight maintenance and street sweeping.

And $28.3 million for what’s called environmental services, which includes landfill and recycling services, as well as an extra $186,111 for enhanced litter cleanup downtown.

The city is also spending $1.3 million on two additional full-time ambulances, representing an additional 24 hours of vehicle coverage daily.

Out of the $119 million capital budget, more than $59 million (37 per cent) is for roads and drainage projects and $50 million in bridge and road infrastructure ($16 million for bridges and $24 million for roads).

Another $13.2 million will be spent on arena roof replacements, pool refurbishments, community centre upgrades and repairs to parks depots.

In addition to property taxes, water/sewer rates are going up 4.8 per cent, part of a plan to have users fully fund the system.

“Council has approved a plan that emphasizes resident health, safety and well-being along with continued investment in our assets and infrastructure as well as our economic future,” Lefebvre is quoted as saying in the news release.

“I would like to thank staff for delivering this year’s budget and appreciate the collaboration of my colleagues in finalizing the first budget of this new council. I would also like to express appreciation to our residents who provided their input throughout the budget engagement process.”

For more information on the 2023 budget, click here.