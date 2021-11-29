Sudbury Public Health nurses seek new contract

Conciliation talks are underway in Sudbury on Monday between Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Ontario Nurses’ Association.

ONA represents 126 registered nurses and two nurse practitioners at the health unit.

"These dedicated, highly educated nurses have been working full-out throughout the pandemic and are both exhausted and feeling unappreciated," said ONA President Vicki McKenna in a news release.

"They've been repeatedly asked to work excessive hours and have done so, at this employer's request. It's time for this employer to step up for them and reach a respectful contract for the nurses who so deserve to be valued."

Public Health Sudbury & Districts nurses provide care and services to residents in the City of Greater Sudbury, Chapleau, Espanola, Manitou Island and Sudbury East. Three days of negotiations failed to resolve the issues on the bargaining table for a new contract

McKenna said the pandemic has taken a toll on staff

"Our nurses have played a vital role throughout the pandemic, working in case and contact management, monitoring for any changes in condition of COVID-19 patients recovering at home, and administering COVID-19 vaccines," she said.

"In addition, clinical services continue to be delivered to the people in their communities. They have done so, despite enormous pressures and without a contract. It should not be too much to expect that the health unit, which employs these incredible nurses, comes to conciliation ready to offer a fair and respectful contract. They have more than earned it.