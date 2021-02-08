Pure Country 91.7 is at the home stretch of raising $40,000 to purchase a new Giraffe Omni Bed for Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

As part of its ‘Pure for Pediatrics’ campaign, the team at Pure Country 91.7 has been raising money since the beginning of 2020, to purchase the piece of new equipment.

Thursday from 6 a.m. to noon, the radio station is asking the community to donate what they can to help them reach the $40,000 goal.

“Ideally in a perfect world nobody would ever have to use that floor or this equipment,” said Pure Country morning show co-Host Bryan Cooper.

“As a community, we are responsible for rallying around each other and supporting each other to help raise some of these funds.”

So far, just short of $20,000 has been raised, but Cooper said he’s confident the Sudbury community will come through Thursday.

Confident in community

“I’m so confident I’m our community's generosity," he said. "I know it’s a tough time of year -- it's been a tough last year for everybody. If anybody is feeling (they can) to donate on Thursday, it would be so, so welcome and so, so appreciated. It helps our tiniest patients in Sudbury.”

Hospital officials said Giraffe Omni Beds are used by premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. Currently, HSN only has one Giraffe Omni Bed, and a second is desperately needed.

“It’s very essential because it is a very specialized piece of equipment that essentially keeps the child warm and we don’t have to move the child to one bed to another,” said Anthony Keating, president and chief development officer of the foundations and volunteer groups at HSN.

“This piece of equipment is what keeps babies here in northern Ontario.”

If you wish to donate to the Pure for Pediatrics campaign, you can call NEO Kids, call the Pure Country 91.7 studios or donate online here.