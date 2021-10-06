Sudbury radio station raising money for NEO Kids

Pure Country 91.7 and the NEO Kids Foundation are teaming up for the second annual ‘Pure for Pediatrics’ campaign.

Pure Country morning show co-host Bryan Cooper said organizers were blown away by the support last year, and are hoping this year’s campaign will have the same outcome.

“Listeners and viewers might remember we raised enough money for the NICU to purchase two OmniBed care stations," said Cooper.

"It was unbelievable. We went into that fundraiser with a goal of raising the money to buy one and our community came up in such big ways that we were able to buy two."

This year’s goal is $65,000, and the money will used to purchase a specialized ventilator for newborn babies at NEO Kids.

“At the NEO Kids Foundation, our goal is really to try and raise money for specialized equipment to keep kids as close to home has often as we possibly can,” said Anthony Keating, president and chief development officer of the foundations and volunteer groups at HSN.

“The community of Sudbury is just so incredibly generous, especially when it comes to providing healthcare for our most vulnerable patients and so we are super excited and we know that Sudbury is going to step up to the plate yet once again.”

Cooper said the specialized ventilator is vital here in northern Ontario.

“This literally helps infants breathe," he said.

"This literally helps them take their first couple of breaths and so Pure Country we have such a strong connection with the NEO Kids Foundation and with anything that has to do with kids and so our listeners have responded so, so well and CTV viewers have responded so, so well.:

The Lougheed Foundation kicked off this year's campaign by donating $6,500.

Pure for Pediatrics will wrap up in February.