Sudbury radio station wants people to roll up their sleeves

Sudbury radio station Pure Country 91.7 is adopting Canadian Blood Services this week.

It's an effort to get more people to consider donating plasma.

Two radio show hosts rolled up their sleeves Monday to kick off the drive which runs until April 16.

For Pure Country morning radio co-host Josh Corbett, it marked the first time giving plasma.

"I have given blood in the past, but this is actually my first time donating plasma. The process was similar but in the end, incredibly easy to do for just about anyone. And, it doesn't take long," said Corbett.

Canadian Blood Services in Sudbury has over 300 available appointments this week.

"What's so special about plasma are the proteins and the antibodies that are found within that make life-saving treatment for patients,' said Teri-Mai Armstrong, the business development manager at Canadian Blood Services Sudbury.

The radio station hopes to get an extra 50 first-time, or regular donors this week.

"Make a donation if you are able to, and if you have never tried it, just give it a shot. Honestly, it's such a positive experience that you are potentially helping save somebody's life," said Bryan Cooper, morning co-host for Pure Country Radio 91.7.

Officials with Canadian Blood Services want people to know plasma can be donated every two weeks.

They said that translates into a single donor helping to save 26 lives in a year.