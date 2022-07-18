Sudbury rally in support of abortion rights

The ripple effect of last month's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade ending constitutional protections on abortions -- that have been in place for nearly 50 years – has reached northern Ontario.

Abortion is now illegal in nine states and several other states are working to enact their own bans and approximately 50 people gathered in Sudbury on Sunday in protest.

The group walked from Bell Park to downtown holding signs to show solidarity with people affected by the U.S. high court's decision.

Organizers told CTV News people travelled from as far as Sault Ste. Marie and Parry Sound to participate in the rally.

"The idea that the option to choose what happens to your own body is not a human right, it's appalling," said Cassandra Kuntsi, the event organizer.

"And as a society, and as a world, I thought, like, we came further than that. And the fact that we haven’t is horrifying and it's something that needs to change for sure."

Kuntsi added that while this is something that is happening in the U.S., it is also possible in Canada, so people need to speak up.

All abortion services, both medical and surgical, are fully funded in Canada with a valid health card, except for Nunavut and Price Edward Island where the process is different. Find a list of clinics and services around Canada here and in the northeast region here.

Emergency contraceptive pills are also available at most pharmacies and do not require a prescription.

CTV News reached out to the Ontario Ministry of Health and Public Health Sudbury & Districts for abortion statistics in the northeast on Friday, but have not received the information by the time of publication.