Sudbury ranked second in bed bugs, Sault also in the Top 10

Greater Sudbury is the second ‘bed buggiest’ city in Canada, according to rankings released Tuesday by Orkin Canada.

Toronto finished first in Orkin’s annual ranking, while Sault Ste. Marie finished ninth and Timmins 15th. Toronto claimed the top spot for the seventh year in a row. The full Top 25 list can be found here.

Vancouver dropped from second to sixth place on this year's ranking, while Sudbury rose to second place and Oshawa to third. Winnipeg also cracked the Top 10 this year after placing 11th in 2022, now ranking seventh across the country.

"As we've seen travel return to pre-pandemic levels, Canadians should be on guard for bed bugs, as these pests are extremely resilient and can hitchhike from place to place unnoticed and with ease," Dr. Alice Sinia, an entomologist with Orkin Canada, was quoted as saying in a news release from Orkin.

"Known as expert hitchhikers, bed bugs cling to clothing, luggage and furniture to invade new spaces, stowing themselves in baseboards, electronics, bedding, wallpaper, wall hangings and sofas."

Orkin Canada said it urges residents and tourists not to panic but to be vigilant and stay on the lookout for signs and traces of bed bugs in order to avoid infestations.

“While bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, they are cryptic and excellent at hiding, making them difficult to control,” Orkin said.

“Having a trained professional intervene at the first sight of a bed bug is highly recommended.”

The top 10 bed bug ridden cities in Canada are:

1. Toronto

2. Sudbury

3. Oshawa

4. Hamilton

5. Ottawa

6. Vancouver

7. Winnipeg

8. St. John's

9. Sault Ste. Marie

10. Scarborough

The Orkin Canada bed bug list is compiled based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments performed by the company between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 2023. For a complete list of Canada's bed buggiest cities please download here for English and here for French.

Orkin Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rollins, Inc., is Canada's largest pest control and environment services provider.

Orkin Canada provides professional services to both residential and commercial clients from coast to coast.