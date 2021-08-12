Sudbury rapper releases track inspired by recent Steelworkers strike

A Sudbury rapper is releasing a new "labour movement anthem," drawing inspiration from the recent two-month strike between United Steelworkers Local 6500 and mining giant Vale.



Mickey O'Brien said the new track 'Cap Lamp' captures an epic moment in the history of Sudbury and organized labour.

"'Cap Lamp' is a 'David and Goliath' story where the mine workers of Sudbury, Ont., stand strong, in the face of the second largest mining company in the world,” said O’Brien’s record label Hand’Solo Records in a news release.

The anthem is not the first union-inspired release from O’Brien, with his 2009 song ‘One Day Longer’ was adopted by union organizers in Madison, Wisconsin as part of the International Workers of the World 2011 general strike.



To begin the song’s second verse, O’Brien can be heard speaking to a Wisconsin crowd of 70,000. This, along with an intro sample from MPP Charlie Angus and a closing message from current USW Local 6500 President Nick Larochelle makes it clear the song was built for the picket line.

O’Brien taps Juno nominated Toronto producer, Fresh Kils, who includes sample from the internationally recognized labour-musician and folk artist, Anne Feeney.



O’Brien and Feeney toured together in 2013, playing 14 cities, 22 shows, and visiting 42 protests. Feeney passed away earlier this year and for O’Brien, ‘Cap Lamp’ was a way to keep the memory of his "union mom" alive.



"Anne was truly one of a kind," he said. "I’m so blessed to have crossed paths and formed a friendship with such an incredible person."

‘Cap Lamp’ premieres Aug. 13 and can be downloaded on all major platforms.