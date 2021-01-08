The Homelessness Network Day Centre is moving from Frood Road to the main floor of 199 Larch St. beginning Monday, Greater Sudbury announced Friday.

“I am very proud of how our passionate community partners have come together to help us provide this new warming space for those seeking shelter from the cold," Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in a news release Friday.

"Addressing the needs of our most vulnerable remains a top priority for city council and I am confident that this new, central and familiar location will provide impactful support and services to those in need."

The centre, a partnership between Greater Sudbury, the Centre de santé communautaire du Grand Sudbury and the Homelessness Network, will offer drop-in services previously offered at 19 Frood Rd.

The centre provides access to washrooms, breakfast, water, coffee and free wifi, while safely maintaining physical distancing. Lunch and dinner are delivered to the Day Centre from the Elgin Street Mission and Blue Door Soup Kitchen.

"Client navigators will be on-site to identify client needs and refer them to services in the community," the release said. "Other agencies can also access the Day Centre to connect with their clients."

“We are pleased to continue to support people experiencing homelessness and make it easier for them to access services,” Denis Constantineau, CEO of Centre de santé communautaire du Grand Sudbury, said in the release.

“From the 199 Larch St. location, we will continue to offer clients a safe, warm place to go to during the day, throughout the winter season.”

The program operates seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., until May 31.

For more information on homelessness programs and services offered by Greater Sudbury, click here.