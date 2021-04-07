Sudbury resident accused of going more than twice the speed limit

Ontario Provincial Police say they nabbed a stunt driver going more than double the posted speed limit along the main drag in Sturgeon Falls.

Officers stopped a vehicle that was allegedly travelling 108 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Front Street on April 5 at 9:20 p.m., police said in a news release.

As a result, the driver, a 24-year-old from Sudbury, was charged with racing a motor vehicle and received a seven-day driver's licence suspension and had their vehicle impounded.

Police said the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in West Nipissing on June 10.

The allegation has not been proven in court.