Sudbury resident celebrates $100,000 Encore win
Robert Aubin of Sudbury matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 23 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
In a news release Tuesday from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., the 45-year-old said this is his first major win.
"I play Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 weekly," he said in the release.
Aubin checked his ticket using the OLG App and had to scan it about eight times before believing he was a winner.
"I just couldn't believe it. I felt very blessed," he said.
"My wife and father were the first people I told. My wife didn't believe me -- and my father was in shock!"
Aubin plans to pay some bills, buy a car and save his winnings.
"It's an overwhelming feeling and it still hasn't set in," he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Madison Confectionery on Madison Avenue in Sudbury.
