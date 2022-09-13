iHeartRadio

Sudbury resident celebrates $100,000 Encore win

Robert Aubin of Sudbury matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 23 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

In a news release Tuesday from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., the 45-year-old said this is his first major win.

"I play Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 weekly," he said in the release.

Aubin checked his ticket using the OLG App and had to scan it about eight times before believing he was a winner.

"I just couldn't believe it. I felt very blessed," he said.

"My wife and father were the first people I told. My wife didn't believe me -- and my father was in shock!"

Aubin plans to pay some bills, buy a car and save his winnings.

"It's an overwhelming feeling and it still hasn't set in," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Madison Confectionery on Madison Avenue in Sudbury. 

