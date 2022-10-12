Sudbury resident celebrates $100K Encore win

Berthe Lajambe of Sudbury matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Sept. 10 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

In a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., Lajambe said she has been playing the lottery for 40 years.

“I always add ENCORE!" she said.

"I checked my ticket at the store and thought I won $10,000 at first. The store clerk came over and told me I won $100,000. It was unbelievable – I was shocked."

Lajambe went home to tell her family about the win right away.

"It was the day before my husband’s birthday and my family didn't believe me," she said.

"When they saw the win for themselves, they were thrilled."

She plans to put her money in the bank before making decisions. "This will make for a fun retirement," Lajambe said.

“It’s overwhelming but it's great."

The winning ticket was purchased at Madison Confectionary on Madison Avenue in Sudbury.