Sudbury resident celebrates $1M Encore win

A Sudbury woman is $1 million richer after playing Encore in the Feb. 8 Lotto Max draw.

Lucie Lessard matched all seven numbers in exact order to become an instant millionaire.

Lessard said she discovered her big win while sitting in her car waiting for it to warm up.

“I was talking to my sister on the phone at the same time and saw the 'big winner screen appear," she said in a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

"I said to my sister, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I just won a million dollars!' I ran into the house to wake up my husband. He said all he saw was my huge smile.”

Accelerate her retirement

Lessard said she plans to accelerate her retirement so she can spend more time with her grandchildren and focus on her art.

“This win will do more than make up for the way my family was impacted by the pandemic, and I plan to celebrate with some travel,” she said.

“This experience has been surreal."

The winning ticket was purchased at Mini Mart on Falconbridge Highway in Garson.